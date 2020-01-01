Onsitego

After-Sales Services Firm Onsitego Extends Its Series B Round To $30 Mn After Investment From IFC
Funding

After-Sales Services Firm Onsitego Extends Its Series B Round To $30 Mn After Investment From IFC

The company said the fund will be utilized for consolidating its market position in the after-sales services industry, and strengthening its B2C offerings
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read