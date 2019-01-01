My Queue

open banking

Here's Why One of India's First Neo Banker is Optimistic About Open Banking in India
Banks

Here's Why One of India's First Neo Banker is Optimistic About Open Banking in India

Technology will soon make traditional banking system redundant but is India ready for it?
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global neo bank market is growing at a CAGR of 50.6 per cent during the period 2017-2020.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Three Capabilities Banks Need to Work On While Adopting Open Source

Three Capabilities Banks Need to Work On While Adopting Open Source

Once the bank chooses to adapt to open source, there will be a shift in resource deployment
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
All That You Need to Know About Open Banking

All That You Need to Know About Open Banking

Fintechs will gain much more strength in the market compare to a bank
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
What Is Open Banking And Why It's Crucial For Fintech

What Is Open Banking And Why It's Crucial For Fintech

Accessible and reliable customer data helps companies reap benefits from this platform
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read