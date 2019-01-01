My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Open Floor Plan

Ready to Kill Your Company's Open-Floor Plan? Drop the Machete.
Workspaces

Ready to Kill Your Company's Open-Floor Plan? Drop the Machete.

This contributor's company showed that you don't have to make an open-concept workspace an either-or decision.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning

Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning

A young entrepreneur explains the benefits of the advice he received from an seasoned executive at a large company.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read
4 Ways to Preserve Your Company's Culture While It Grows

4 Ways to Preserve Your Company's Culture While It Grows

A CEO reflects on the essential qualities a startup must keep in mind when scaling up in size and trying to preserve its open culture.
Ted Devine | 5 min read
Building a Culture and Teams for the Long Haul

Building a Culture and Teams for the Long Haul

Here's how to build a healthy work environment where people are valued -- in four key steps.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 5 min read
Surviving the Open Floor Plan

Surviving the Open Floor Plan

While open office plans may be all the rage for encouraging collaboration, they don't work for everyone. Here's how to reclaim your privacy and get some work done.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read