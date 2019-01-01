There are no Videos in your queue.
Net Neutrality
Internet service providers are trying to undo the FCC's landmark Open Internet rule. Businesses must do more to defend all they've gained.
FCC's Tom Wheeler on Open Internet Rules: 'We Shouldn't Be Going Backwards'
The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
Learn about the encouraging news for Open Internet advocates and why Beyonce is launching a food delivery service.
Video has emerged as a marketing mainstay of Internet business but unaffordable "fast lanes'' would tilt the playing field against emerging companies.
An avalanche of last-minute comments on a controversial proposal to allow Internet "fast lanes'' prompted the agency to extends its public comment period.
The Internet is a powerful tool for economic development mayors fear will be dulled by loosely regulated ISPs.
Chairman Tom Wheeler endorsed using the commission's regulatory authority to override state laws hobbling communities that want to build public broadband networks.
