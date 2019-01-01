My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Open Mind

You Become a Leader by Inspiring Others to Follow
Leadership

You Become a Leader by Inspiring Others to Follow

While well-known CEOs make headlines, they're not always people who inspire others to follow them.
Curt Cronin | 5 min read
Malcolm Gladwell's Advice to Entrepreneurs: 'Don't Be One Thing'

Malcolm Gladwell's Advice to Entrepreneurs: 'Don't Be One Thing'

The author and podcaster believes entrepreneurs and creatives should think of themselves as ever-adaptable -- open to opportunities wherever they come.
Jason Feifer | 9 min read
7 Ways Younger Entrepreneurs Can Be Taken More Seriously

7 Ways Younger Entrepreneurs Can Be Taken More Seriously

The new and unproven businessperson must develop credibility with investors and employees, suppliers and customers.
Brennan Agranoff | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Constantly Be Reinventing Themselves

Why Entrepreneurs Should Constantly Be Reinventing Themselves

Entrepreneur's editor in chief shares what's recently inspired him.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Wonder Women Use Empathy as Their Leadership Superpower

Wonder Women Use Empathy as Their Leadership Superpower

Sure, Wonder Woman is an Amazon, but she leads like the best female disrupters -- by taking the time to understand the people in her world.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read