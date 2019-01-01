My Queue

Open Source

Machine Learning

5 Open Source Libraries to Aid in Your Machine Learning Endeavors

Machine learning is changing the way we do things, and it's becoming mainstream very quickly.
Michael Georgiou | 4 min read
Uber Reveals Its Traffic Data With New Website

The transportation company explains that it is providing information to assist with future urban planning.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Russian Entrepreneur Pledges $100 Million in Search for Extraterrestrial Life

The initiative is backed by Stephen Hawking and is the largest search for intelligent life to date.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
GitHub Is Said to Hit $2 Billion Valuation With New Investment Round

The San Francisco-based social coding platform is looking to raise another $200 million.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Why TED Gave Up Control of Its Brand and Why You Should, Too

By sharing its approach, the conference company creates a pipeline for the future and makes its core product stronger.
Karl Ronn | 6 min read

Software

With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch

These programs are a gift and can be adapted to fit your needs at a low cost.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Expansion

Turn to Tesla's Example in Steering a Startup to Success

Context, the sharing economy and big data are worth considering when strategizing about how to scale a small company.
Ted Devine | 5 min read
Sharing Economy

The Future of the Sharing Economy Is a World Built Like Bitcoin

Airbnb and Uber may seem revolutionary now, but they're just the beginning of a much larger movement, says venture capitalist Fred Wilson.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Entrepreneur of 2012

Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: Creating a Quality Product? 'That's Your Responsibility.'

AdaFruit's Limor Fried shares insights on the maker movement that can help any entrepreneur looking to manage growth.
Linda Lacina | 12 min read
Technology

Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
Technology

IBM to Open Up Jeopardy Winner Watson's 'Brain' for Everyone

Big Blue aims to spur innovation in the cognitive intelligence space by making the software publicly available for developers.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs

RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media

How the startup gained a new generation of users for its cloud-based web browser.
Grant Davis | 4 min read