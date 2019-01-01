My Queue

Opentable

Yelp

Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up

The companies parted ways under mounting competition, with OpenTable facing new rivals to its reservation business and Yelp dogged with questions about stalling growth.
Reuters | 3 min read
3 Things to Consider When Scaling Your Online Business

Yes, you could go from zero to 60 in a matter of months, but faster isn't always smarter.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Priceline Snaps Up OpenTable for $2.6 Billion in Cash

The acquisition, expected to close later this year, represents the online travel company;s initial foray into the dining industry.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
In the Face of Ruinous Online Reviews, Businesses Today Are Turning the Tables

If the internet has created a space where consumers are free to sound off at will on sites like Yelp, to what extent do business owners have the right to respond?
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read