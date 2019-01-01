My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ophrah

3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

As Black History Month 2019 concludes, let's all stand in the power of the brand called 'you.'
Nicole Roberts Jones | 7 min read