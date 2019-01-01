My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

optical

The Magic of OCR & Augmented Reality Translates text in Indian Languages, Real Time – Without Internet
Apps

The Magic of OCR & Augmented Reality Translates text in Indian Languages, Real Time – Without Internet

Just bring your phone's camera over text – and get instant translations into virtually any language – without internet or processing time
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
5 Magical Augmented Reality Apps You Should Try

5 Magical Augmented Reality Apps You Should Try

Augmented Reality is here to change the way you look at life – and it's magical every time
Rustam Singh | 2 min read