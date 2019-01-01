There are no Videos in your queue.
Optimism
Put your ego down and ask for the help when you need it.
Maybe it's a relative or a colleague but real life includes people who scorn your optimism because they don't have dreams of their own.
Outstanding isn't something a person has, it is something a person does.
Apparently the world is actually getting better.
More From This Topic
Toxic People
You need a network of talented people, not toxic personalities who undermine you.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Rational optimists are much more in touch with reality than chronic pessimists.
Starting a Business
Shaun Neff never had a full-time job before he started his company, and it worked out okay for him.
Money
The United States is not at the top of the list.
Success
Forget what you think you know about success and begin the hard work of learning the truth about it.
Entrepreneur Mindset
As Nelson Mandela said, 'The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.'
Employee Morale
A poll by online salary database PayScale reveals which industries have the most confident employees.
