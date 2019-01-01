My Queue

The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
Wealth

Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Marc Benioff Reached Millionaire Status by Age 25 -- and 9 Other Things to Know About the Co-Founder of Salesforce

On Sunday, Benioff and his wife Lynne announced their $190 million purchase of Time magazine from Meredith Corp.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Oracle to Buy NetSuite in $9.3 Billion Deal

Oracle has also acquired companies such as Textura and Opower to increase its competitiveness in the cloud market.
Reuters | 1 min read
Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case

Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Beats Oracle in $9 Billion Android Trial

A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle over Android software used to run most of the world's smartphones.
Reuters | 3 min read

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Copyright Infringement

Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google, Oracle Compete for Innovation Label in Android Retrial
Lawsuits

Oracle claims Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of the Java programming language, while Alphabet Inc.'s Google says it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Reuters | 3 min read
Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial
Copyrights

After a deadlocked jury in 2012, the companies failed to reach an agreement at a settlement conference last week.
Reuters | 2 min read
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
Lawsuits

This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
Jonathan Vanian | 1 min read
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Google's Appeal in Oracle Case
Legal Issues

The move means Oracle is allowed to seek licensing fees for the use of its Java programming language.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Disruptive Startups Spread the Wealth by Encouraging Derivative Businesses
Business Growth

Genuinely revolutionary companies create opportunities for yet more startups. The shrewdest disruptors embrace the process to create a bigger market for everyone.
Sohin Shah | 4 min read
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech
Innovation

Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
Jason Wesbecher | 3 min read
Is Oracle's Co-CEO Move a Trend or Just Something That Works for Oracle?
Leadership

The lone visionary is the ideal of entrepreneurial mythology but one of the world's largest tech companies has done notably well with bifurcated leadership.
Jamie Pennington and Sarah Crossman Sullivan | 3 min read
Oracle Now Has Two Leaders, But Can These Arrangements Work?
CEOs

With the announcement of Larry Ellison's stepping down, here are three tips for companies considering having co-ceos.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle
Larry Ellison

The company's co-founder will move to the board of directors. Two co-CEOs have been named to replace him.
Jason Fell | 2 min read