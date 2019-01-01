There are no Videos in your queue.
Orden
Vida emprendedora
Cuando hablamos de orden no necesariamente me refiero a ordenar los calcetines por colores; aunque la gurú en organización -Marie Kondo- afirma que el orden en casa produce orden mental y facilita la toma de decisiones.
No te obsesiones con que todo salga perfecto. Descubre la manera de ser más productivo disfrutando lo que haces.
Los dueños de startups, normalmente no cuentan con mucho tiempo libre. Sigue estos tips y aprende a separar lo urgente de lo importante.
Los mejores empresarios saben que deben invertir en ellos mismos para tener éxito. Adopta estos hábitos y vuélvete productivo.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
