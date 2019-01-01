My Queue

Orden

Cómo y por qué aportar orden a la vida del emprendedor
Vida emprendedora

Cuando hablamos de orden no necesariamente me refiero a ordenar los calcetines por colores; aunque la gurú en organización -Marie Kondo- afirma que el orden en casa produce orden mental y facilita la toma de decisiones.
Angie De la Vega | 5 min read
Tips para no ser tan perfeccionista

No te obsesiones con que todo salga perfecto. Descubre la manera de ser más productivo disfrutando lo que haces.
Nance Rosen | 4 min read
Almacenamiento on-demand

2 min read
5 secretos para identificar tus prioridades

Los dueños de startups, normalmente no cuentan con mucho tiempo libre. Sigue estos tips y aprende a separar lo urgente de lo importante.
Jake Gibs | 4 min read
15 cosas que un emprendedor hace a diario

Los mejores empresarios saben que deben invertir en ellos mismos para tener éxito. Adopta estos hábitos y vuélvete productivo.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read