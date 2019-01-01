My Queue

How to Master Social Media Marketing in 2019
How to Master Social Media Marketing in 2019

What is social media marketing and why does it matter in 2019? Explore what it takes to build a social media marketing strategy that works.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
25 Best Habits to Have in Life

25 Best Habits to Have in Life

If you are committed to happiness and success, work these into your daily routine.
R.L. Adams | 15+ min read
Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks

Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks

The pop culture icon also shares tips for tidying your work space, the worst and best advice she ever received and her favorite app.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
It's Time to Rethink the Corporate Pyramid

It's Time to Rethink the Corporate Pyramid

The engine of prosperity, our middle class, is under siege. Perhaps a new organizational chart can stop the carnage.
George Deeb | 7 min read
Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

The beloved Japanese author and consultant's television show isn't just about transforming living spaces.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read

How to Get Organized With the Google Tasks App
Google Apps

How to Get Organized With the Google Tasks App

Overwhelmed? Google Tasks is up to the task of handling your to-do items.
4 min read
How to Deal With Distractions Stealing Time Away From Your To-Do List
Productivity

How to Deal With Distractions Stealing Time Away From Your To-Do List

New research says gripping tightly to your to do-list might actually be harming your productivity.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
27 Founders Reveal Their Favorite Tool to Keep Them Organized
Project Grow

27 Founders Reveal Their Favorite Tool to Keep Them Organized

Add these to your arsenal.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
How This Entrepreneur Uses Technology to Stay on Top of Things
Entrepreneurs

How This Entrepreneur Uses Technology to Stay on Top of Things

As an entrepreneur, it's important to understand how today's technology can benefit your business.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Health Food Entrepreneur Uses An Age-Old Method for Staying Organized and Motivated
Entrepreneurs

This Health Food Entrepreneur Uses An Age-Old Method for Staying Organized and Motivated

With all the technology around us, sometimes the best way to cut through the noise is to get back to the basics.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
4 Reasons Your Messy Desk May Be a Sign of Genius
Creativity

4 Reasons Your Messy Desk May Be a Sign of Genius

It isn't a mess, but controlled chaos.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Follow These 8 Steps to Stay Focused and Reach Your Goals
Focus

Follow These 8 Steps to Stay Focused and Reach Your Goals

Decrease the amount of noise in your head.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid
Cash-Flow Management

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid

A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Are Your Files a Mess? This Dropbox Exec's Simple Advice Will Change Everything.
Organization

Are Your Files a Mess? This Dropbox Exec's Simple Advice Will Change Everything.

Rigid, hierarchy-based file management structures aren't the answer for collaborative, growing companies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The Traits of Top Performers That Allow Them to Do More and Be Less Stressed
Stress Management

The Traits of Top Performers That Allow Them to Do More and Be Less Stressed

Banish the workaholic stereotype.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read