organizational apps

How to Get Organized With the Google Tasks App
How to Get Organized With the Google Tasks App

Overwhelmed? Google Tasks is up to the task of handling your to-do items.
4 min read
Pop Quiz: How Smart Are You About Your Smartphone?

Pop Quiz: How Smart Are You About Your Smartphone?

Your PC is more than a replacement for the bygone typewriter. Your smartphone is way more than a phone.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
The 21-Day Desk-Free Challenge

The 21-Day Desk-Free Challenge

A real estate executive realizes that by finding a perch to work inside each of her company's branch offices, she can be more effective and build more productive relationships.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read