organizations

Indian Employers Are Embracing the Concept of Internship (Infographic)
Internship Trends

Indian Employers Are Embracing the Concept of Internship (Infographic)

Students are looking to broaden their professional horizon through internships
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Hiring Diverse Professionals Strengthens the Workplace

Hiring Diverse Professionals Strengthens the Workplace

People with different backgrounds can bring enriching ideas and problem-solving skills to the table
Rajeev Bhardwaj | 5 min read
A Discourse on Women and Workforce in India

A Discourse on Women and Workforce in India

Women help build an inspiring work culture by bringing in healthy competition, fostering teamwork, bonding and thereby helping the company grow to its full potential
Niharika Bhardwaj | 4 min read
#10 Ways to Use Design Thinking for Driving Business

#10 Ways to Use Design Thinking for Driving Business

Design thinking drives innovation & creates more opportunities for everyone to contribute effectively
Apoorve Dubey | 5 min read