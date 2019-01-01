My Queue

originality

Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With
Communication Strategies

Listening actively and expressing thoughts clearly are hard-earned, high-level skills.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 8 min read
Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy

Be original, not a copycat.
Jon MacDonald | 5 min read
How to Be Interesting When Everything Has Already Been Said

Knowing how to tell your story makes all the difference.
Parth Misra | 5 min read