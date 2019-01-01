My Queue

Orlando

Families of Orlando Nightclub Victims Sue Twitter, Google and Facebook
Lawsuits

Similar lawsuits in the past have faced an uphill fight because of strong protections in U.S. federal law for the technology industry.
Reuters | 3 min read
More Than $3 Million Raised on GoFundMe for Victims of Orlando Shooting in Largest Crowdfunding Campaign in Platform's History

The money has been raised from almost 75,000 people since Sunday.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Tech, Business and Culture Leaders React to the Orlando Tragedy on Social Media

After news of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Florida broke out, people took to social media to show their support to the victims and the LGBT community and to voice their opinions on gun laws.
Andrea Hardalo | 2 min read