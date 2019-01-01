My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Outages

Not Every Bug or Outage is Preventable, But Help Is Out There. Here's What You Can Do.
Outages

Not Every Bug or Outage is Preventable, But Help Is Out There. Here's What You Can Do.

Good guidelines and tools to help head off an outage are available. Here are 4. Ever hear of 'chaos prevention'?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
4 Ways to Prepare for the Next Apocalyptic Amazon Web Services Outage

4 Ways to Prepare for the Next Apocalyptic Amazon Web Services Outage

Remember February? Data feeds of hotel prices, user activity, photographs, favorited sites and product offers delivered a spinning wheel of death.
Q Manning | 6 min read
When Amazon Makes a Mistake, Expect a Prompt, Overly Detailed Response

When Amazon Makes a Mistake, Expect a Prompt, Overly Detailed Response

The internet outage on Tuesday was caused by a programmer's inputting error.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Why Some Websites May Not Be Working for You Today

Why Some Websites May Not Be Working for You Today

People had trouble accessing sites including Twitter and Vox, but others found the sites accessible in Europe or via mobile phones.
Reuters | 1 min read
Twitter Suffers Worldwide Outage

Twitter Suffers Worldwide Outage

The social-media network had greeted visitors with a message that there was something technically wrong.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.
Google

Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.

Take the day off. Time has lost all meaning.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.
Facebook

Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.

It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Microsoft Says 11-Hour Azure Outage Was Caused by System Update
Microsoft

Microsoft Says 11-Hour Azure Outage Was Caused by System Update

The problem affected customers around the globe and affected third-party programs hosted on the platform.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life
Facebook

Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life

The addictive social network suffered an outage today, but lucky for social-media addicts the world over, the horror is already over.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances
Bitcoin

Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances

At least we know customer funds are safe at Blockchain, but what about those suddenly available to view over at Mt. Gox?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read