There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Outages
Outages
Good guidelines and tools to help head off an outage are available. Here are 4. Ever hear of 'chaos prevention'?
Remember February? Data feeds of hotel prices, user activity, photographs, favorited sites and product offers delivered a spinning wheel of death.
The internet outage on Tuesday was caused by a programmer's inputting error.
People had trouble accessing sites including Twitter and Vox, but others found the sites accessible in Europe or via mobile phones.
The social-media network had greeted visitors with a message that there was something technically wrong.
More From This Topic
Google
Take the day off. Time has lost all meaning.
Facebook
It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Microsoft
The problem affected customers around the globe and affected third-party programs hosted on the platform.
Facebook
The addictive social network suffered an outage today, but lucky for social-media addicts the world over, the horror is already over.
Bitcoin
At least we know customer funds are safe at Blockchain, but what about those suddenly available to view over at Mt. Gox?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?