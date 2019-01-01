My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Outsourcing

Don't Bother Tackling These 5 Business Functions Yourself
Outsourcing

Don't Bother Tackling These 5 Business Functions Yourself

Every business involves tedious but indispensable tasks. Those are the ones it's best to outsource.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
Onboarding Freelancers Is Tough -- Here's How to Do It Right the First Time

Onboarding Freelancers Is Tough -- Here's How to Do It Right the First Time

Maximize the value of your freelance partnerships by treating freelancers like a part of the team.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read
How to Apply Lean Principles to Your Startup's Productivity and Time Management

How to Apply Lean Principles to Your Startup's Productivity and Time Management

Focusing on one thing at a time is a very good start.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

Sure, outsourcing can help you cut costs, but smart companies are asking it to do more.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
Thinking of Taking Your Marketing In-House? Think Again.

Thinking of Taking Your Marketing In-House? Think Again.

How you outsource your services can have a major impact on your marketing department and your entire company, so educate yourself about the pros and cons.
Adam Arkfeld | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales
Outsourcing

Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales

You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
9 Ways to Dominate Marketing in Less Time
Marketing

9 Ways to Dominate Marketing in Less Time

Success often requires getting things done sooner but without cutting corners.
John Rampton | 7 min read
How Blockchain Is Poised to Disrupt the Gig Economy
Technology

How Blockchain Is Poised to Disrupt the Gig Economy

The next several years will see rapid adoption as market-shifts in employment continue.
Chris Young | 6 min read
The Future Is Freelance: How to Optimize Independent Worker Output
Freelancers

The Future Is Freelance: How to Optimize Independent Worker Output

By treating freelancers like human beings, companies can ensure they'll never be at a loss for top talent, even on the most challenging projects.
Michael Burdick | 6 min read
Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment
Outsourcing

Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment

On the surface, outsourcing seems like an ideal way to run a business. But 'insourcing' actually saves time and money and builds a lasting culture.
Mike Kalis | 7 min read
Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting Office Space
Entrepreneurs

Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting Office Space

Let's talk about some much cheaper alternatives.
Jyoti Agrawal | 6 min read
The 10 Things You Must Do From Day One So Your Startup Thrives
Startup Basics

The 10 Things You Must Do From Day One So Your Startup Thrives

Get the basics right and you'll be in good shape for the long run.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant
Artificial Intelligence

Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant

Good help is hard to find, but artificial intelligence is making it easy to build your own dream team.
Scott Sandland | 6 min read
5 Important Tips for Growing a Niche Ecommerce Business
Ecommerce

5 Important Tips for Growing a Niche Ecommerce Business

Don't let yourself become overwhelmed. Stick with the tried-and-true until you have the bandwidth to experiment.
Bob Ellis | 5 min read
3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals
Burnout

3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals

Grinding all the time makes a nub of you.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read

Outsourcing is a cost-saving practice used by companies where a company relies on an external source to get a company need met, whether it be in business processes, information technology, manufacturing or material supplies.

Types of outsourcing: There are various types of outsourcing -- from highly specialized knowledge to highly repetitive tasks -- that companies use, such as IT outsourcing, customer service outsourcing, or business process outsourcing, which includes typically internal office functions such as human resources and accounting.

To watch out for: Most individuals outsourced by companies are considered independent contractors; however, the IRS has strict rules about who is considered an independent contractor versus an employee -- the latter of which the employer is responsible for paying social security taxes and employee benefits, so be sure to check the federal government’s “The Employer’s Supplemental Tax Guide” or “Independent Contractor or Employee?” for guidelines.

Helpful outsourcing resources: Outsourcing”; “How to Build a Better Business with Outsourcing”; “The Pros and Cons of Sourcing.”

 