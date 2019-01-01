My Queue

Coinbase Goes Global, Launches Bitcoin Services in 13 European Countries
Bitcoin

Coinbase Goes Global, Launches Bitcoin Services in 13 European Countries

The thriving San Francisco-based Bitcoin exchange and payments processor has bitten off an ambitious first step into the European market. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Blockchain.info CEO: We Pay Employees in Bitcoin. And Someday You Might, Too.

Blockchain.info CEO: We Pay Employees in Bitcoin. And Someday You Might, Too.

We talked to the charismatic Blockchain.info CEO about Bitcoin's recent rocky press, its price ups and downs, and if we're headed for another bubble.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
JPMorgan Slams Bitcoin as Exchanges Halt Withdrawals

JPMorgan Slams Bitcoin as Exchanges Halt Withdrawals

Bitcoin has suffered another shock to its system in the past week, but there's reason to believe the problem is only temporary.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
More Major Retailers Are Getting Ready to Accept Bitcoin

More Major Retailers Are Getting Ready to Accept Bitcoin

Bitcoin startup Coinbase already makes it possible for Overstock to accept bitcoins as payment. And other big retailers are signing up for its service.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Supreme Court Rejects Amazon's Case in Sales Tax Fight
Starting a Business

Supreme Court Rejects Amazon's Case in Sales Tax Fight

E-commerce giants Amazon and Overstock were hoping to overturn a law requiring them to charge sales tax in New York state.
Lauren Covello | 2 min read