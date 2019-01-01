There are no Videos in your queue.
Overtime
As if free frozen yogurt weren't enough, the party will feature a Tesla electric pod car roller coaster.
The much-maligned 40-hour work week is actually a pretty good way to work for the long term.
Opportunity does sleep, and it also takes needed breaks.
Proactive companies have an opportunity to audit employee pay classifications and prepare for the regulations should they take effect.
Even if the rule does not go forward, taking the time to review duties and employment status at your company can still benefit you.
More From This Topic
Overtime
It was expected to touch nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and have the greatest impact on nonprofit groups, retail companies, hotels and restaurants.
Overtime
Hard-charging bosses often email employees in the evening. Employees increasingly wonder why they aren't paid for answering.
Schedules
New worker-friendly rules on overtime, paid sick leave and predictable schedules have employers reevaluating their shift-scheduling and time-and-attendance software.
Overtime
The Department of Labor's new overtime rules are out. Have you read them?
Overtime
The Department of Labor's new overtime rule goes into effect in December. What will the effect be on your workplace?
Regulations
Telework is becoming increasingly popular with employees, but new overtime rules may lead employers to rethink offering these options.
Overtime
You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
Work-Life Balance
A good work ethic means more than endless grinding. It means knowing how to work more effectively -- and when not to work at all.
Target
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Employee Compensation
One thing politicians seem to forget is that when they change the rules to try to force higher pay, the money has to come from somewhere.
