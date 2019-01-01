My Queue

Own worst enemy

How to Stop Being Your Own Worst Enemy
Leadership

Overachievers and entrepreneurs have a habit of shooting themselves in the foot. Don't sweat it. Just learn from it.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read