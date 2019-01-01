My Queue

Ownership

Procter & Gamble Wants to Trademark WTF and LOL
News and Trends

The company isn't the first to try and own something that is publicly and widely used.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Corporate Charity Is What Inspires Greater Employee Engagement

The data is clear: To improve culture, companies should be organizing charitable opportunities for employees.
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read
The 2 Words That Can Shift Your Company

Hyper-growth can be achieved by companies whose employees share a sense of ownership.
Gene Hammett | 6 min read
Fess It, Then Fix it: Studying Mistakes Is How You Find Opportunities to Innovation.

Failure is an inevitable part of business. Publicly praise employees when they take ownership of the process.
Jason Forrest | 4 min read
3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees

Your company grows by leaps when you get buy-in from team members and help them see their potential to lead from within.
Zech Newman | 3 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways Doing Your Day Job Well Helps Launch Your Dream Business
Starting a Business

Handling your 9-to-5 like a champ will improve the success rate of your startup.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read
3 Steps That Will Empower Your Employees to Act Like CEOs
Employee Management

Your company is only as strong as the weakest link in your chain. So, make those links strong.
Omar Soliman | 6 min read
Twinkies Maker Hostess to Go Public Under New Owner
Ownership

Hostess Brands LLC, the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs, said an affiliate of private equity firm Gores Group will buy the company in a $725 million deal and take it public.
Reuters | 2 min read
How This Man Made the Leap From Artist to Entrepreneur
Artists

'The entrepreneurial spirit of defining, of iterating on a vision is what artists are fundamentally all about,' says Monegraph founder Kevin McCoy.
Jared Keller | 6 min read
6 Ways to Build Healthy Competition at the Office
Company Culture

A CEO describes a strategy for building a friendly rivalry among team members to bring out a company's best.
Jason Spievak | 5 min read
Build a Culture of Ownership at Your Company
Employees

Every startup has two types of employees. Here's the type your business needs.
Joel Basgall | 5 min read
More Money, More Problems: The Down Side of a Mega Valuation
Finance

The bragging rights may be tempting, but achieving a jaw-dropping valuation for your company can cause problems down the line.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
6 Simple Strategies for Better Money Management
Finance

Consider this list a mental reset button on your financial psyche.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
How Being Both the Chief Executive and Chief Shareholder Doesn't Always Mix
Growth Strategies

Usually, it is best to be the boss and biggest shareholder. But there are three ways it could hurt your business.
Jay Turo | 3 min read