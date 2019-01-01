My Queue

OYO Rooms

Where India Wants to Work in 2019? Find Out Inside
Workplace Inspiration

Flipkart beats Amazon to become the most preferred workplace in India
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Startup Saturday: Swiggy Conspires to Take Over the Foodtech Space But Oyo Plans Ahead

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
What Got Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal Into Entrepreneur's 35under35 list

Ritesh Agarwal created the biggest hotel chain bringing 4,50,000 rooms across 13,000+ properties under one ambit
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
Funding Friday: Oyo's New Investor & Banking Startups Scaling Up

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read

More From This Topic

Monday Musings: Solar POWERS Street Corn & Automakers Take Electric Mobility Seriously!
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Startup Saturday: These Indian Startups Catch Softbank's Eye & Oyo Receives IT Notices
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Startup Saturday: Oyo's New Year Gift for Employees & MobiKwik's Revenue Jump
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
StartupSaturday: Top 4 News From India's Startup Ecosystem
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Funding Friday: Oyo Gets Bigger & Facilio Raises Funds From Tiger Global
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023
News and Trends

Ritesh Agarwal is determined to make the hotel chain the largest in the sector by 2023, his vision is not too far owing to the recent successful developments OYO has been a part of
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
WhatsApp Welcomes New India Head
News and Trends

Abhijit Bose, former CEO of digital payments firm, Ezetap, is appointed as the new India head of WhatsApp
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Meet Oyo's New South Asia-India CEO & Uber Launches Fuel Price Index in India: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
OYO Appoints new South Asia and India CEO
News and Trends

Former IndiGo executive Aditya Ghosh joins the OYO group as CEO of India and South Asia. Here's all you need to know!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
OYO Marks its Entry in Rentals. Are Other Players Worried?
Rental Property

But the entry of OYO, a start-up that quickly rose to be one of the biggest in the hotel industry, with its established reach and favourability in the country, threatens the presence of the other players.
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read