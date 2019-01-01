My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Oyster

Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop
Competition

Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop

The company's co-founders are reportedly joining Google.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Watch Out Oyster: Amazon Accidentally Unveils Kindle Unlimited, an All-You-Can Read Book Subscription Service

Watch Out Oyster: Amazon Accidentally Unveils Kindle Unlimited, an All-You-Can Read Book Subscription Service

The service, which will offer 600,000 titles and thousands of audiobooks for a monthly fee of $9.99, takes aim at book subscription forerunners Oyster and Scribd.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
This Famous Book Is Now Available in a Crazy New Format Designed to Help You Read Faster

This Famous Book Is Now Available in a Crazy New Format Designed to Help You Read Faster

E-reader company Oyster has released a classic business best seller in a new pulsating format created by startup Spritz.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
E-Reading Startup Oyster Raises $14 Million

E-Reading Startup Oyster Raises $14 Million

Oyster, which employs a business model similar to Netflix, received $14 million in its second round of financing.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read