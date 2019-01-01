There are no Videos in your queue.
P2P
Finance
The burning question for the next gen financial domain entrepreneur is: What is the next big wave of innovations in payments?
A quick guide to various credit alternatives for small business owners
Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Small enterprises end up approaching the unorganized private sector lending agencies or the loan sharks who charge an exorbitantly high-interest rate and have exploitative practices, but here's the solution
These practices and innovations have the power to fuel economic growth, promote financial inclusiveness and propel India to greater heights
More From This Topic
MSMEs
SME finance gap in Indian is roughly around $650 billion
P2P
Ease of regulation will not only help in bringing more players to the sector but will also help to bring large and last mile unbanked person to the financial system and will also support Digital India to a great extent
Pre-Budget 2019
Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
P2P
P2P lending is like any other investment, so you need to understand the category before lending.
Lending
The documentation required is also simpler as compared to bank loans
Cryptocurrency
As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
P2P
P2P platform only is a facilitator to manifest contact between a lender and a borrower
P2P
With the RBI taking a keen interest in the sector, the P2P lending is sitting on a cusp of opportunities within the fin-tech space
entrepreneurship education
Having knowledgeable business school professors as guides in their learning journey is an experience that is difficult to duplicate outside the college environment
FinTech
"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
