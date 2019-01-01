My Queue

The Road to a More Financially Inclusive India
The Road to a More Financially Inclusive India

The burning question for the next gen financial domain entrepreneur is: What is the next big wave of innovations in payments?
Vivek Saxena | 7 min read
Small Businesses and Big Opportunities- Here's How Credit is Available for All

Small Businesses and Big Opportunities- Here's How Credit is Available for All

A quick guide to various credit alternatives for small business owners
Ajit Kumar | 4 min read
P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Why Small Business Owners are Banking on P2P Lending

Why Small Business Owners are Banking on P2P Lending

Small enterprises end up approaching the unorganized private sector lending agencies or the loan sharks who charge an exorbitantly high-interest rate and have exploitative practices, but here's the solution
Rajat Gandhi | 4 min read
Top Fintech Trends Revamping Financial Technology

Top Fintech Trends Revamping Financial Technology

These practices and innovations have the power to fuel economic growth, promote financial inclusiveness and propel India to greater heights
Varun Burman | 4 min read

#3 Alternative Financing Options for MSMEs
#3 Alternative Financing Options for MSMEs

SME finance gap in Indian is roughly around $650 billion
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Regulations in P2P Industry: Posing Limitations or Driving a Safe Play
Regulations in P2P Industry: Posing Limitations or Driving a Safe Play

Ease of regulation will not only help in bringing more players to the sector but will also help to bring large and last mile unbanked person to the financial system and will also support Digital India to a great extent
Rajiv Ranjan | 5 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Planning to Lend via P2P Platforms? Here is What You need to Keep in Mind
Planning to Lend via P2P Platforms? Here is What You need to Keep in Mind

P2P lending is like any other investment, so you need to understand the category before lending.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
5 Benefits of Online Peer-to-peer Lending That You Didn't Know
5 Benefits of Online Peer-to-peer Lending That You Didn't Know

The documentation required is also simpler as compared to bank loans
Rajeev Mahajan | 5 min read
Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy
Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy

As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Planning To Lend Via P2P Platforms? Know These Five Associated Risk
Planning To Lend Via P2P Platforms? Know These Five Associated Risk

P2P platform only is a facilitator to manifest contact between a lender and a borrower
Arun Ramamurthy | 4 min read
P2P: Powering The Next Phase of Indian Fin-tech Revolution
P2P: Powering The Next Phase of Indian Fin-tech Revolution

With the RBI taking a keen interest in the sector, the P2P lending is sitting on a cusp of opportunities within the fin-tech space
Bhavin Patel | 4 min read
The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India
The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India

Having knowledgeable business school professors as guides in their learning journey is an experience that is difficult to duplicate outside the college environment
Akhil Shahani | 5 min read
Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker
Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker

"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read