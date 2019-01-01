My Queue

Pagos

7 actitudes útiles para eliminar las deudas
Finanzas personales

7 actitudes útiles para eliminar las deudas

¿Por qué vemos nuestras obligaciones económicas como un gran obstáculo? Te decimos cómo modificar tu forma de verlas.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
10 cosas que tienes que saber sobre el reparto de utilidades

10 cosas que tienes que saber sobre el reparto de utilidades

Si aún no sabes si tienes derecho a recibir esta prestación (si eres trabajador) o cómo se paga (si eres empresa), te compartimos algunas claves que te ayudarán a entender esta obligación.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 8 min read
10 errores financieros que los ricos no cometen

10 errores financieros que los ricos no cometen

Tener mucho dinero no debe ser una meta lejana.
5 min read
La popularidad de Bitcoin

La popularidad de Bitcoin

Esta moneda virtual está siendo utilizada cada vez más alrededor del mundo. Si todavía no sabes cómo funciona, este artículo es para ti.
Miguel Carrillo | 4 min read