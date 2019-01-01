There are no Videos in your queue.
Paid Time Off
Women are less likely than men to take all of their vacation time. Here's how to step away without feeling like you've abandoned your duties.
Sara Horowitz, also the founder of Freelancers Union, explains why a safety net for freelancers starts with her new company, Trupo.
It charts each employee's vacation schedule, has a 'no work talk' after 7 p.m. rule and other practices to promote work-life balance.
Health care, retail, security and the military are professions where -- alas -- some people have to work on Christmas.
How'd you like working for a company that each February takes its employees "someplace tropical"? How about leading one?
More From This Topic
Vacations
If you have multiple employees taking PTO simultaneously, what do you do? In a word, "prepare."
Lifestyle
Don't have Summer Fridays? So sorry to hear that.
Father's Day
Businesses are going above and beyond to cater to the needs of both mothers and fathers.
Wal-Mart
Walmart, the single largest employer in America with 2.3 million employees worldwide, has come under fire for its attendance policy.
Vacations
A culture where employees don't feel free to take a vacation has a lot of negative implications -- including the company's very survival.
Vacations
It's good to work hard -- it's not good to work hard without giving yourself a chance to rest.
Paid Time Off
Unlimited PTO policies often seem risky -- but not for the reason you think.
Paid Time Off
The economy would gain $160 billion in business sales and $21 billion in tax revenue if workers used all their available vacation.
Vacations
Commitment to work is good, working until you're a zombie is bad.
Schedules
New worker-friendly rules on overtime, paid sick leave and predictable schedules have employers reevaluating their shift-scheduling and time-and-attendance software.
