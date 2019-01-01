There are no Videos in your queue.
Pain points
Product Launch
Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
A business idea doesn't have to blow people's minds, but it can't make their eyes glaze over, either. Here are three ways to find your entrepreneurial sweet spot.
Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
In today's competitive markets, brands need to stand out to avoid a price war and a race to the bottom. Your uniqueness is there; you just have to find it. Here's how.
Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Raising Capital
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Pain points
You have to work in an industry a while to identify the really big pain point there that will become your million-dollar opportunity.
Listening
The magic to selling is learning your client's actual pain points. You do that by listening more than you talk.
Client Relationship Management
First impressions mean everything. Make sure you set the right tone to encourage continued conversations and find solutions together.
Ready For Anything
Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
Project Grow
Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Ready For Anything
Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
Project Grow
People should just speak their mind but business is a guessing game.
