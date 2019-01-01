My Queue

Pain points

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?
Product Launch

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?

Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

A business idea doesn't have to blow people's minds, but it can't make their eyes glaze over, either. Here are three ways to find your entrepreneurial sweet spot.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale

Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale

Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out

The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out

In today's competitive markets, brands need to stand out to avoid a price war and a race to the bottom. Your uniqueness is there; you just have to find it. Here's how.
Lenny Johnson | 5 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read

What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready
Raising Capital

What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready

Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
How 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Side Hustles Into Multi-Million Dollar Startups
Pain points

How 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Side Hustles Into Multi-Million Dollar Startups

You have to work in an industry a while to identify the really big pain point there that will become your million-dollar opportunity.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
In Sales, Silence Is Golden
Listening

In Sales, Silence Is Golden

The magic to selling is learning your client's actual pain points. You do that by listening more than you talk.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?
Pitching Investors

Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
5 Ways to Ease New-Client Onboarding
Client Relationship Management

5 Ways to Ease New-Client Onboarding

First impressions mean everything. Make sure you set the right tone to encourage continued conversations and find solutions together.
Rocco Baldassarre | 3 min read
Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs
Ready For Anything

Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs

Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
Firas Kittaneh | 6 min read
5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business
Project Grow

5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business

Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Yatin Khulbe | 5 min read
Answering This Question Will Tell You How to Increase Your Influence
Ready For Anything

Answering This Question Will Tell You How to Increase Your Influence

Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
Sharí Alexander | 4 min read
The 3 Questions Customers Don't Ask That You Need to Answer
Project Grow

The 3 Questions Customers Don't Ask That You Need to Answer

People should just speak their mind but business is a guessing game.
Matt Fore | 5 min read