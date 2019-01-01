My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Painting

3 Businesses Helping Overworked People That Have High Potential Margins
Starting a Business

3 Businesses Helping Overworked People That Have High Potential Margins

If you want to make serious bank, however, you'll need to look at industries that are just as stable, but are at the top of the profitability spectrum.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Painting By Alibaba's Unconventional Chairman Jack Ma Fetches $5.4 Million at Auction

Painting By Alibaba's Unconventional Chairman Jack Ma Fetches $5.4 Million at Auction

Proceeds are going to an environmental non-profit founded by Ma and fellow Chinese philanthropists.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died

The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died

The character, which represents the American women who entered the workforce in droves during World War II, has become a symbol of female empowerment.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
An Artful Expansion: How Lisa Riley Found Success as a Pinot's PaletteFranchisee

An Artful Expansion: How Lisa Riley Found Success as a Pinot's PaletteFranchisee

With three studios open and thriving, this paint-and-sip franchise's future looks picture perfect.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015
Predictions 2015

The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015

These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Need a Room Painted? This New Startup Wants to Streamline the Whole Process.
Home Improvement

Need a Room Painted? This New Startup Wants to Streamline the Whole Process.

PaintZen, backed by real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, launches in New York and San Francisco today.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Franchise Players: A Father-Son Duo on Speeding Up Growth Through Franchising
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: A Father-Son Duo on Speeding Up Growth Through Franchising

William and Bart Caldwell were able to grow their business fast, thanks to the backing of the right franchisor.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read