Palabras

4 pasos para sacar provecho a tus emociones
Inteligencia emocional

4 pasos para sacar provecho a tus emociones

No siempre podrás controlar tus reacciones, pero puedes usarlas para tomar la decisión correcta en tu empresa.
Bill Bartmann | 4 min read
6 conceptos a eliminar en tu vocabulario

6 conceptos a eliminar en tu vocabulario

El lenguaje que usamos refleja nuestros pensamientos. Cambia tu mentalidad negativa y refleja una actitud ganadora.
Lindsay Broder | 4 min read
3 palabras que la clientela ama escuchar

3 palabras que la clientela ama escuchar

Aprende a incluir estas expresiones en tu estrategia de ventas para que los prospectos elijan tu producto y no el de la competencia.
Gregory Ciotti | 6 min read