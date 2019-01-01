My Queue

Palestine

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2018: Mona Haddad, Co-Founder And VP Marketing, AppMahal
Women Entrepreneurs

Haddad has been instrumental in recognizing the importance of large-scale, eye-catching campaigns to be able to achieve such visibility as a startup, and clearly, the power of social connections on Facebook seems to have been AppMahal's trump card.
Sindhu Hariharan | 4 min read
Palestine VC Firm Ibtikar Fund Raises US$2.5 Million From Regional And Global Investors

Palestine VC Firm Ibtikar Fund Raises US$2.5 Million From Regional And Global Investors

With this raise, Ibtikar increases its capital to $10.45 million, giving it the ability to invest in more Palestinian startups.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Palestinian Entrepreneurs In Australia Hit The Sweet Spot With Knafeh

Palestinian Entrepreneurs In Australia Hit The Sweet Spot With Knafeh

Palestinian siblings Ameer and Joey El-issa, popularly known as "The Bearded Bakers" in Australian food circles, decided to launch Knafeh Bakery in October 2014 in Sydney.
Sindhu Hariharan | 4 min read
Palestinian Birzeit University Students Win 2016 Ripples Of Happiness Program

Palestinian Birzeit University Students Win 2016 Ripples Of Happiness Program

Students from Palestine's Birzeit University emerged as the winners of the eighth cycle of the Ripples of Happiness program organized by The Coca-Cola Foundation and INJAZ Al-Arab.
Sindhu Hariharan | 2 min read
Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship

Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship

Nabbesh, in collaboration with Qatar based Silatech, has launched Fursati, a campaign that brings jobs directly to the disenfranchised young Arabs in Palestine.
Loulou Khazen Baz | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Palestine Pursues Joining The ICC
Politics

Palestine Pursues Joining The ICC

Palestinian Authority tries to have its own seat in the United Nations
Kareem Chehayeb | 4 min read