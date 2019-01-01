My Queue

Palmer Luckey

Palmer Luckey's Next Venture Could Build Trump's Wall
Palmer Luckey's Next Venture Could Build Trump's Wall

President Trump will surely be interested to hear about Luckey's alternative wall that doesn't involve building an actual wall.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Oculus Co-Founder Palmer Luckey to Step Down

The co-founder of virtual reality startup Oculus was embroiled in controversy last year for secretly bankrolling a group that created anti-Hillary Clinton memes.
Tom Brant | 2 min read