Panasonic Uses AI to Keep Drowsy Drivers Awake
Panasonic Uses AI to Keep Drowsy Drivers Awake

Panasonic's system can predict and react to how drowsy a driver is and keep them comfortably awake without them even realizing the environment around them is changing.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Panasonic to Invest More Than $256 Million in Tesla's U.S. Plant for Solar Cells

Panasonic to Invest More Than $256 Million in Tesla's U.S. Plant for Solar Cells

The new investment will deepen the partnership of the two companies.
Reuters | 1 min read
Panasonic to Raise Funds for Tesla Plant

Panasonic to Raise Funds for Tesla Plant

Japan's Panasonic said on Friday it would raise up to $3.86 billion in corporate bonds, partly because it needs to bring forward its investment in a Tesla Motors battery factory.
Reuters | 1 min read
We Could Have a Winner: Nevada Will Likely Be Home to Tesla 'Gigafactory'

We Could Have a Winner: Nevada Will Likely Be Home to Tesla 'Gigafactory'

It looks like Nevada just hit the jackpot. Tesla could be coming to town, potentially along with 6,500 tech jobs, economic growth and bragging rights to boot.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Panasonic to Pour $5 Billion Into Tesla Battery 'Gigafactory'

Panasonic to Pour $5 Billion Into Tesla Battery 'Gigafactory'

The two companies are joining forces to build a battery megafactory somewhere in the U.S. The ambitious undertaking could lead to more affordable electric vehicles.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read