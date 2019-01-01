There are no Videos in your queue.
Pandora
News and Trends
Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
PayPal claims Pandora ignored 110 pages of examples showing how its logo is causing consumer confusion.
Pandora is set to unveil an on-demand music streaming service in December.
Both companies are close to completing months of negotiations for deals with record companies and music publishers that will allow them to offer the new services.
Tim Westergren, who co-founded the service in 2000, also served as company's chief executive and president earlier from May 2002 to July 2004.
More From This Topic
Music Industry
The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
Acquisitions
Music-streaming service Pandora just scooped up Ticketfly with a plan to 'create the world's most efficient platform for connecting listeners with live shows from their favorite bands,'
Success Stories
Entrepreneurs need to be stoic about the long odds against a new business thriving but it's also true that the greatest successes of our time started small.
Technology
Pebble announced today the release of an updated version of its signature smartwatch, the launch of a Pebble appstore, and new partnership deals.
Technology
Beats dominates the U.S. market for high-end headphones, but it failed to give HTC its groove back, so the Taiwanese smartphone company is pulling the plug on their partnership.
Technology
The tech company's big announcement at its developer's conference next week may not be what you're expecting.
Starting a Business
Like many companies, Pandora doesn't just want to make a buck. The company also aims to turn being a musician into a middle-class job.
Growth Strategies
The latest tech companies to go public have seen their share prices sink. Here's what the trend means for future tech IPOs.
Starting a Business
The Internet radio company's initial public offering can be a good occasion for entrepreneurs and others to reflect on what it takes to start and grow a new company.
Finance
An early investor in iTunes and Pandora weighs in on what makes an online music company a hit.
