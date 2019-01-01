My Queue

Panels

First-Time Panelist? Here's How to Make It Work for You.
Public Speaking

First-Time Panelist? Here's How to Make It Work for You.

Public speaking likely freaks you out. But establishing yourself as an expert can result in big wins. Here's how.
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
Buffett Praises Amazon's Bezos, a 'Classic Example' of a Successful Business Owner

Buffett Praises Amazon's Bezos, a 'Classic Example' of a Successful Business Owner

'The potential of men and women in this country has not been exhausted in any way shape or form,' he said. 'The luckiest person in the world is the baby being born in the United States today.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Obama Names Experts from Business, Academia to New Cybersecurity Panel

Obama Names Experts from Business, Academia to New Cybersecurity Panel

The new commission will make long term recommendations for tightening cyber security in government and the private sector by early December.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Is Launching a Tool That Will Tell You if Solar Panels Are Right for You

Google Is Launching a Tool That Will Tell You if Solar Panels Are Right for You

The database will tell you what you're likely to save in energy costs and will also put you in touch with a local installer.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
How to Successfully Moderate a Panel

How to Successfully Moderate a Panel

Often entrepreneurs, leaders and experts are asked to moderate panels for their industry. Here is how to keep it engaging, instead of a snooze fest.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner's 10 Tips for Entrepreneurs
Advice

Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner's 10 Tips for Entrepreneurs

The investor and entrepreneur shares her best advice about money, product packaging and more.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Ashton Kutcher: What Matters Is Entrepreneurial 'Grit'
Panels

Ashton Kutcher: What Matters Is Entrepreneurial 'Grit'

Big-name Silicon Valley investors and leaders participated in panel discussion on entrepreneurship -- as well as a 'Shark Tank' of sorts -- at Colgate University this weekend.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Want to be a Rock-Star Panelist? Sheryl Sandberg's Media Coach Offers Up Some Tips.
Presentations

Want to be a Rock-Star Panelist? Sheryl Sandberg's Media Coach Offers Up Some Tips.

As more and more entrepreneurs are asked to speak on panels, many are feeling anxious on how to make the best impression. In his new book Pitch Perfect, Sheryl Sandberg's media coach Bill McGowan offers up advice.
Bill McGowan | 4 min read