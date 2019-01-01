My Queue

Panera

The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
11 Chains That Now Deliver (If You Live in a Certain Area)

Your favorite restaurants are making it all too easy to get your fast-food (and fast-casual) fix.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Why Panera's Head Baker Is Fighting for Bread in an Era of Gluten and Carb Haters

Tom Gumpel is preaching the power of carbs in America's 'attack on bread.'
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
7 Major Restaurants That Are Getting Rid of Artificial Ingredients

In the fast-food industry, all-natural is in.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Can You Guess Which Chain Restaurants Have the Best Reputations?

Leading the pack is a popular fast-casual chain, according to a recent survey.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Panera Founder and CEO Ron Shaich: It's Not About Choosing the 'Right' Path, It's About Knowing What Ignites Your Passion.
Figure out what you care about, what brings you joy and what drives you, Shaich told Clark University graduates. The rest will come.
Laura Entis | 15 min read
The Real Reason Business Travelers Love Fast-Food (Hint: It's Not Because They're Big Mac Addicts)
A new report shows that the three restaurants business travelers expense the most are Starbucks, McDonald's and Panera Bread. Here's why.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Where Business Travelers Expense the Most Meals (Infographic)
Bet you can't guess where workers are swiping their fancy corporate credit cards the most.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Panera Gets Serious About Tech, Says Its Future Depends On It
The soup and sandwich chain is introducing tech upgrades that include mobile ordering and self-checkout kiosks.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read