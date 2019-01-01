My Queue

Never Underestimate How Easy It Is to Screw Up When Deploying New Technology
Technology Solutions

Companies installing new technology platforms often experience waves of emotional turmoil from panic to overwhelm to futility. Keep your technology implementation process grounded to ensure success.
Guneet Bedi | 7 min read
How to Handle Leadership Crisis

Leaders must remain calm and collected to effectively gauge what is needed to be done to assuage the impact of an untoward situation
Randy Slechta | 4 min read