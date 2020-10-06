menu
Pantone
Color
Pantone busca normalizar la menstruación y presenta el 'Rojo periodo' como color oficial
El period color busca romper con los tabúes que las personas tienen al hablar del ciclo menstrual.
Nupcias
|
2 min read
Pantone seeks to normalize menstruation and presents the 'Red period' as the official color
The period color seeks to break the taboos that people have when talking about the menstrual cycle.
Nupcias
|
2 min read