Pantone busca normalizar la menstruación y presenta el 'Rojo periodo' como color oficial
El period color busca romper con los tabúes que las personas tienen al hablar del ciclo menstrual.
Nupcias | 2 min read
Pantone seeks to normalize menstruation and presents the &#39;Red period&#39; as the official color

The period color seeks to break the taboos that people have when talking about the menstrual cycle.
Nupcias | 2 min read