Papa Murphy's
Valentine's Day
Ready to smooch for your supper at Qdoba or join the world's largest coffee date at Starbucks?
For most U.S. pizza chains, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest sales day of the year. At Papa Murphy's, it's Halloween. And that's not the only difference.
The California-based Mexican grilled-chicken franchise, which attempted to go public in 2006, is eyeing a $100 million IPO.
If take-and-back pizza franchisees don't know their state's sales tax and food stamps laws, they can lose big.
More than 20 franchisees have accused Papa Murphy's of failing to release necessary information in franchise disclosure documents.
