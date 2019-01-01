My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Papa Murphy's

6 Restaurant Chains Celebrating Valentine's Day With Sweet Deals
Valentine's Day

6 Restaurant Chains Celebrating Valentine's Day With Sweet Deals

Ready to smooch for your supper at Qdoba or join the world's largest coffee date at Starbucks?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
For America's No. 5 Pizza Chain, Moms Are the Secret Sauce

For America's No. 5 Pizza Chain, Moms Are the Secret Sauce

For most U.S. pizza chains, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest sales day of the year. At Papa Murphy's, it's Halloween. And that's not the only difference.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
El Pollo Loco Files to Go Public

El Pollo Loco Files to Go Public

The California-based Mexican grilled-chicken franchise, which attempted to go public in 2006, is eyeing a $100 million IPO.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?

Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?

If take-and-back pizza franchisees don't know their state's sales tax and food stamps laws, they can lose big.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees Sue Papa Murphy's as Pizza Chain Prepares for IPO

Franchisees Sue Papa Murphy's as Pizza Chain Prepares for IPO

More than 20 franchisees have accused Papa Murphy's of failing to release necessary information in franchise disclosure documents.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Pizza for Proposals, Kisses for Burritos: 5 Chains With the Quirkiest Valentine's Day Deals
Franchises

Pizza for Proposals, Kisses for Burritos: 5 Chains With the Quirkiest Valentine's Day Deals

Looking for low-cost dates this Valentine's Day? These five chains, including White Castle, Qdoba and Fazoli's, have you covered.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read