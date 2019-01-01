My Queue

Paper

Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too
Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too

Crucial signed documents need special consideration in your overall security program.
Cris Burnam | 4 min read
Boost Productivity With These 4 Tips for a Paperless Workplace

Boost Productivity With These 4 Tips for a Paperless Workplace

Embracing a paperless workplace is about more than "going green" or cutting down on printing costs.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
4 Strategies for Getting Paid Faster

4 Strategies for Getting Paid Faster

The Money Guy has tips for shrinking the window of time between mailing an invoice and receiving some income.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
How I Handle My Bonus Responsibly

How I Handle My Bonus Responsibly

The founder of one venture-backed startup shares how she spends her bonus.
Amanda Steinberg | 3 min read
Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
Matt Peterson | 5 min read

