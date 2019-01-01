My Queue

paperless office

5 Tools You Need to Finally Go Paperless
Organization

5 Tools You Need to Finally Go Paperless

Save trees and become more organized in the process with the help of these key apps and services.
Jill Duffy | 6 min read
Improve Employee Morale and Save Money by Going Green

Improve Employee Morale and Save Money by Going Green

Eyes will roll when you talk about going paperless, but it's time businesses get on board.
Gina O'reilly | 6 min read
The Still-Not-Here-Yet Paperless Office

The Still-Not-Here-Yet Paperless Office

Going paperless is an investment that has proven its worth.
Ben Zimmer | 5 min read
Boost Productivity With These 4 Tips for a Paperless Workplace

Boost Productivity With These 4 Tips for a Paperless Workplace

Embracing a paperless workplace is about more than "going green" or cutting down on printing costs.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File

Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File

The global software giant's new mobile-optimized cloud streamlines the process of creating, editing, sharing and signing documents on the fly.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read