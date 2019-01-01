There are no Videos in your queue.
paperless office
Organization
Save trees and become more organized in the process with the help of these key apps and services.
Eyes will roll when you talk about going paperless, but it's time businesses get on board.
Going paperless is an investment that has proven its worth.
Embracing a paperless workplace is about more than "going green" or cutting down on printing costs.
The global software giant's new mobile-optimized cloud streamlines the process of creating, editing, sharing and signing documents on the fly.
