Parenting

How to Advocate for -- and Implement -- a 'Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day'

How to Advocate for -- and Implement -- a 'Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day'

Parent advocate Sarah Johal outlines the steps for making your company truly 'child-friendly.'
Christine Michel Carter | 7 min read
4 Tips for the Single Working Mom

4 Tips for the Single Working Mom

A single mother herself, this contributor starts out with the tip, 'You're not alone.'
Grace Reyes | 7 min read
What I Learned About Leadership, as a CEO Who Became an Adoptive Parent

What I Learned About Leadership, as a CEO Who Became an Adoptive Parent

The parallels between the two roles taught me three great life lessons.
Brad Hillier | 8 min read
10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

Life skills are business skills.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Becoming a Dad Inspired Me to Grow My Business Even Faster

Becoming a Dad Inspired Me to Grow My Business Even Faster

Lots of entrepreneurs seeking their "why" find it when they tuck their kids in at night.
Tucker Ferwerda | 4 min read

More From This Topic

A Founder Shares 4 Lessons Motherhood Has Taught Her About Running a Business
Ready For Anything

A Founder Shares 4 Lessons Motherhood Has Taught Her About Running a Business

'I asked my son, "What is your mommy's favorite thing to do?" He answered, "Go to work." And I learned that that wasn't necessarily a bad thing.
Aimee Werner | 6 min read
Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?
Entrepreneurs

Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?

Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
8 Productivity Tips for Entrepreneurs With Kids Waiting for Them to Get Home
Parenting

8 Productivity Tips for Entrepreneurs With Kids Waiting for Them to Get Home

Parenthood makes your priorities crystal clear, though scheduling does get more complicated.
John Rampton | 7 min read
10 Reasons Why More Parents Should Become Entrepreneurs
Parenting

10 Reasons Why More Parents Should Become Entrepreneurs

Being a parent actually makes you better prepared to start a business.
Thomas Mai | 8 min read
Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?
Parenting

Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?

This is my promise to my son, to reconcile my hopes for technology's role in our lives with my fears for what it might do to him.
Jennifer Zimnowski | 5 min read
How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family
Work-Life Balance

How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family

The entrepreneur and investor, shares his take on parental leave and work-life balance.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane
Ready For Anything

How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane

A new mother writes about how she managed two 'babies' at a time over the course of one harrowing but happy year.
Gabby Slome | 8 min read
How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child
Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child

Four tips for getting your house in order before adding a new resident
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Don't Fear Failure. It's How You Get to the Right Answer.
Open Every Door

Don't Fear Failure. It's How You Get to the Right Answer.

Peanut co-founder and CEO Michelle Kennedy explains why trial and error will lead you to success.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?
Parenting Tips

How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read