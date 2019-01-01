My Queue

Parents

20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents
Business Ideas

20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents

Looking for a new way to make money from home? Here are 20 businesses that you can start with very little money.
15 min read
5 Tips on How to Successfully Market to Millennial Moms

5 Tips on How to Successfully Market to Millennial Moms

These moms consume media and shop in ways remarkably different from that of any other segment. What are you doing to reach them?
Diandra Silk | 9 min read
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors

How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Jon Marcus | 9 min read
How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read
Why Mothers Make Better Entrepreneurs

Why Mothers Make Better Entrepreneurs

Raising a family might be more similar to running a startup than most people would realize.
Eva C. Reder | 6 min read

5 Steps to Get Your Parents to Respect Your Entrepreneurial Dreams
Relationships

5 Steps to Get Your Parents to Respect Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

If your parents worry that you're making a mistake by eschewing a traditional career path, here's how you can prove them wrong.
Chirag Kulkarni | 7 min read
The Best Companies for New Dads to Work for in 2017
Father's Day

The Best Companies for New Dads to Work for in 2017

Businesses are going above and beyond to cater to the needs of both mothers and fathers.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
5 Useful and Strange Crowdfunded Products for Parents
Crowdfunding

5 Useful and Strange Crowdfunded Products for Parents

If you're a busy parent looking for some helpful tools to lighten your load, check out these useful products.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
2017's Best and Worst States for Working Moms
States

2017's Best and Worst States for Working Moms

Does your state rank in the top or bottom?
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids
Parenting

How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids

Walking the line between challenging your kids and proving you believe in their potential.
Patrick Bet-David | 1 min read
The Top 10 Cities for Working Parents
Cities

The Top 10 Cities for Working Parents

They're spread all across the U.S.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says
Sleep

Toddlers Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less, Study Says

Parents shouldn't worry (yet) though, the researchers say.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
Pepsi's CEO Writes Letters to the Parents of Her Employees to Express Her Gratitude
CEOs

Pepsi's CEO Writes Letters to the Parents of Her Employees to Express Her Gratitude

Looking for a new way to make your employees feel appreciated? Try this one.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Parents

How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur contributor didn't always enjoy the hands-on way his parents raised him. But, "Looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!"
Neil Patel | 7 min read
Is Every Entrepreneur a Bit of a Daredevil? Sir Richard Branson Thinks So.
Entrepreneurs

Is Every Entrepreneur a Bit of a Daredevil? Sir Richard Branson Thinks So.

Branson, perhaps the world's most well-liked entrepreneur and certainly among the best known daredevils, praises all who take risks joyfully.
Adam Toren | 6 min read