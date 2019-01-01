My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Parks and Recreation

CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge
Challenges

CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge

Besides playing Dick McDonald in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic, the actor also runs a woodshop.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
7 Business Lessons for Entrepreneurs From 'Parks and Recreation'

7 Business Lessons for Entrepreneurs From 'Parks and Recreation'

As the beloved TV comedy draws to a close, here some entrepreneurial lessons from the series that you can apply to your own career.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read