paro de pilotos

Qué hará Aeroméxico para compensar a sus clientes tras el paro
Servicio al cliente

La protesta de pilotos de Aeroméxico afectó a alrededor de 10 mil personas de 61 vuelos el día de ayer.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read