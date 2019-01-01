There are no Videos in your queue.
Partnering
Partnerships
Learn how to be part of the mere 30 percent of partnerships that succeed.
Having a partner could share the load ... or create added burden.
When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
As partners, you may glide as smoothly as Fred and Ginger. But, one day -- and that day will come -- you won't.
You might actually need a loan or an attorney, not somebody to split your company with.
Ready For Anything
Savvy entrepreneurs use these strategies to ensure every business partnership is a match made in heaven.
Meshing the three personality types essential to business success is a key leadership skill.
Partnerships
These concepts are relevant for entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their collaboration.
It hurts when a partner finds another, more attractive, situation but don't turn it into your company's long nightmare.
Not everyone should start a business alone, says Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks.
There is no perfect partner. Add that to the list of what you have to make work to succeed.
We're all in this together. Business partnerships can help make your path to success easier.
There are miles of shelf space in a big-box store. Getting a few feet of it for your product is an ordeal worth enduring.
Nothing does more to unlock our individual potential than working with devoted partners.
