Partnership

How These 2 Friends Disrupted the World of Bedding While Beating the Odds of Success
Partnerships

How to be part of the 35 percent of startup partnerships that succeed.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
How to Successfully Collaborate With a Larger Business Partner

Partnering with a bigger company is good for the bottom line but tough on the ego. Expect to do things their way, on their schedule.
Charlie Nooney | 3 min read
4 Tips to Go Further, Faster with Strategic Partnerships

If done correctly, partnerships can help your startup gain credibility and distribution.
Matt Ehrlichman | 4 min read
Nike Reportedly Exiting the Wearable Hardware Game

The sportswear company is shifting its focus from hardware to software.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Tips for Picking the Perfect Partner

Choosing business partners is not easy. If they are going to be with you in the long haul, you need to make sure they are a great fit. Here are a few things you should be considering.
Jason Lucash | 3 min read

Target to Collaborate With Top Pinterest Users on Party Collections
Marketing

The retailer is working with three top 'Pinners' to design party-themed capsule collections that will be sold in stores and online.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Buddy System

Want to double your selling power? Team up with a complementary business.
Danielle Kennedy | 6 min read