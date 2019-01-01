My Queue

passion project

Ready For Anything

Supporting learning strengthens employee engagement, which sustains your firm when economic uncertainty looms.
Andrew Geant | 7 min read
How to Know When It's Time to 'Kill Your Darlings' and Refocus Your Entrepreneurial Energy

Follow these steps to put sentiment aside and pinpoint your best ideas that meet customers' needs.
Chris Bray | 6 min read
Want to Discover Your Entrepreneurial Passion? Here's an Idea: Go Back in Time.

A folk tale about an old-timey gold prospector may help you figure out who you truly want to be.
Ann Vertel | 5 min read
Why Personal Passions and 'Side Projects' Are So Important for Entrepreneurs

Richard Branson loves to kite-ski. David Heinemeier Hansson is a race-car driver. Two other entrepreneurs worked on a sporting goods product for years -- then sold it to Timberland.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
Passion Is What Unlocks Your Hustler's Work Ethic

Passion for your quest will give you the strength for all the work required to succeed.
Sam Oh | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Creativity

4 Lessons Learned About the Myth of Creative Success

Staying true to their passion is challenging but essential for creatives navigating the contemporary economy.
Daniel McCarthy | 4 min read