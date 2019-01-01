There are no Videos in your queue.
Password Security
Cybersecurity
The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
The less-obvious risk often is the most dangerous. Protecting your company and personal assets starts with understanding real versus perceived threats.
Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
NIST now recommends using long passphrases instead of complicated alphanumeric passwords, and only refreshing them if they've been breached.
Passwords are inconvenient, forgettable and not particularly secure locks for our prized data. Technology can do better.
More From This Topic
Cybersecurity
Don't let the hackers get you. Follow these steps to online security.
Cybersecurity
Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Online Security
Taking even the most basic security steps makes it far less likely hackers will make the effort to break in.
Elon Musk
elontesla@yahoo.com, really? As if the real-life Iron Man would use a lame email address like that. Or would he?
Password Security
You don't want to get 'pwned,' as the gamers say. But you don't have a photographic memory. So, what should you do?
Twitter
If your account is vulnerable then you should've already been notified; so if your inbox is empty and you can still sign in then you don't have anything (more than usual) to worry about.
Mark Zuckerberg
The not-from Zuckerberg tweet on his timeline suggests that the Facebook CEO's password was simply 'dadada,' and it told anyone reading to simply direct message the account to obtain additional proof of the hack.
Cybersecurity
There is no absolute security on the Internet but the basic protections people could take are often skipped as inconvenient.
Cybersecurity
Passwords are simply no longer protecting tech users. They now need something much more powerful.
Identity Theft
Can one person protect their data when governments and large corporations routinely report cyberthefts? Actually, you can.
